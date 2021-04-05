Buoy-men swim again

With the warmer temperatures, the “buoy-men” are also coming out of their winter quarters at the Hamburg Port Authority again. Since 1993, four “buoy men” by artist Stephan Balkenhol have been greeting ships, tourists and Hamburg residents. The 2.40 m high floating statues stand throughout Hamburg’s waterways. Originally they were made of wood, but now they are made of aluminium. With our camera we were there when one “buoy-man” resumed its summer position on the Elbe near Neumühlen. All this in the current episode of PORT IS WHAT WE DO.

Source: Hamburg Port Authority