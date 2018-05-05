Bureau Veritas and Samsung Heavy Industry celebrate e-CODS first anniversary of successful utilization

At a special ceremony held in Busan on 5th April 2018, Bureau Veritas and Samsung Heavy Industry exchanged plaques of appreciation to mutually celebrate the milestone achievement of the first successful year of utilization of e-CODS (electronic connexion of drawings system).

E-CODS is a fully integrated digital process facilitating and speeding up drawings and comments transmission between Veristar Project Management and SHI’s counterpart: i-DOCS.

After one year of feedback, e-CODS has been proven secured, efficient, user friendly and allowing to dramatically decrease lead time of plan approval by eliminating non added value tasks.

The ceremony was attended by Mr.Claude Maillot, senior vice-president of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore North Asia, Mr.Laurent Hentges, vice president Operational Excellence & Information Systems and Mr.Jin Taek Jung, executive vice president of Samsung Heavy industry.

Source: Bureau Veritas