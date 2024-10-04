Bureau Veritas announces the integration of VeriSTAR Green with OrbitMI to enhance maritime emissions compliance

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC), has announced the integration of its advanced emissions compliance platform, VeriSTAR Green, with OrbitMI’s own maritime intelligence platform, to simplify emissions reporting for shipping stakeholders and enhance environmental performance. The integration, successfully piloted with Unitized Ocean Transport Limited as an agent only, marks a significant milestone in harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to support regulatory compliance.

The integration of VeriSTAR Green with OrbitMI aims to support shipping stakeholders by streamlining reporting processes and ensuring transparency among all parties involved. This collaboration has created an intuitive and simple to use platform which reduces time, costs, and the risk of penalties, allowing companies to focus on improving their environmental performance and advancing the maritime industry’s decarbonization objectives.

As a cloud-based solution, VeriSTAR Green provides automated emissions data collection, verification, and monitoring, helping shipowners and operators meet stringent regulatory requirements for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including the International Maritime Organization Data Collection System (IMO DCS), Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), Energy Efficient Design Index (EEDI), UK-MRV regulations, European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), and FuelEU Maritime.

By facilitating accurate and timely emissions reporting, the integrated solution enhances operational efficiency while offering ongoing support for statutory compliance and third-party verification, including emissions statements for shipowners and charterers.

Leveraging OrbitMI’s real-time data collection and monitoring capabilities, the solution ensures seamless, automated performance data transfers, significantly improving data quality and minimizing manual input. Recognizing that no “one-size-fits-all” solution exists, this collaboration emphasizes a combination of tailored options for the maritime sector, which has been proven by the successful completion of the pilot with Unitized Ocean Transport Limited (UOT) as an agent only.

Argyris Chachalis from UOT, a fully owned subsidiary of Performance Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: PSHG), said: “As a ship manager, we are required to collect performance data for our regulatory compliance workflow. By utilising OrbitMI with the integration to VeriSTAR Green, we can streamline this process with accurate and validated data in an effective and automated way.”

Ali Riaz, CEO at OrbitMI, said: “Integration with VeriSTAR Green enhances data transparency and efficiency for our clients, supporting their compliance, sustainability, and operational goals. By extending intelligent connected workflows from ship to shore and to regulators, we simplify reporting processes, reduce manual workloads, and save time. This allows our clients to focus on leveraging data to improve efficiency, profitability, sustainability, and safety, while letting employees concentrate on critical tasks like problem-solving, forecasting, and client interactions.”

This partnership aligns with BV’s vision to support the shipping industry and simplify the complexities of digitalization. As part of this strategy, BV recently launched MOVE, a smart hub designed to enhance digitalization for maritime stakeholders. MOVE includes solutions such as Connect Your System, which facilitates seamless data sharing between class, clients, and partners, reinforcing the digital ecosystem that underpins VeriSTAR Green.

Laurent Hentges, Vice President – Digital Solutions & Transformation at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore said: “This integration between VeriSTAR Green and OrbitMI represents a significant milestone in our efforts to support the maritime industry’s decarbonization objectives. By enhancing data transparency and automating emissions reporting, we are supporting shipowners navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape more efficiently. This solution not only reduces operational burdens but also empowers maritime stakeholders to focus on their sustainability goals, with reliable and validated data at their fingertips.”

Source: Bureau Veritas