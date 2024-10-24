Bureau Veritas calls for greater regulatory clarity on Wind Propulsion Technology following the release of new technology report

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC), today announced the publication of their latest technology report, Wind Propulsion Technology Report, which details the technology systems that are available, their viability, as well as the various challenges that inhibit the adoption of wind propulsion systems at scale.

The report underscores the significant growth potential within the sector and the important role that wind propulsion technologies will play in the shipping industry’s decarbonization transition. With safety measures representing a clear concern for widespread adoption of the technology, BV already leads the space in developing Rules for wind propulsion (NR 206 wind propulsion system) and notations (WIND PROPULSION-1 & WIND PROPULSION-2). Also, joint industry projects such as WISP3 are working to develop standardization of performance predictions to provide assurance to shipowners and operators that wind propulsion systems won’t impact vessel’s performance.

As owners and operators seek alternatives to reduce their carbon emissions and comply with current regulations, the report emphasizes the need for international regulatory bodies to recognize and support wind propulsion as a credible means of reducing carbon emissions.

However, the IMO has yet to define specific regulations or guidelines on the use of wind propulsion systems on ships. Installation and operation of wind propulsion systems remains subject to the same rules and regulations as engine-based propulsions systems, which means that there is a lack of clarity surrounding wind propulsion technologies contribution to reducing carbon emissions on ships.

This inconsistency represents a significant barrier to integrating wind propulsion technology at scale, as owners and operators are not provided with the clarity or assurance that investment in such systems will contribute to their compliance efforts.

Aude Leblanc, Technology Leader – Sustainable Shipping, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “Current international regulations do not cater for propulsion systems that don’t burn fuels. The inclusion of wind propulsion in FuelEU Maritime is an important step in recognising wind propulsion technologies as a form of propulsion. However, without international regulation, there is little incentive for industry actors to invest in wind propulsion technology. Collaboration between industry players and regulatory bodies is crucial for the advancement of this technology.

Pierre de Chateau Thierry, Vice President – Commercial and Chief Commercial Officer, at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “We’re excited to launch this report and spark meaningful discussions that we hope will support the adoption of wind propulsion technologies. The maritime industry has made significant strides in adopting new technologies to reduce emissions, and wind propulsion holds great promise. At Bureau Veritas, we’re committed to facilitating this transition as industry continues its decarbonization journey.”

The report outlines the growth potential of wind propulsion as a viable contributor to a ship’s energy balance, by highlighting wind propulsion’s role as a key component of a broader range of technologies aimed at advancing the shipping industry’s decarbonization efforts.

Bureau Veritas is committed to supporting ship owners and operators in their journey towards more sustainable operations, and this report serves as a call to action for all stakeholders to come together in the pursuit of a greener maritime future.

