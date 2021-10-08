Bureau Veritas delivers Approval in Principle to the first LNG Bunkering Vessel concept developed in Malaysia

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle (AiP) to LNG MARINE SDN BHD for its first LNG Bunkering Vessel concept, which is also the first of its kind ever developed by a Malaysian company.

The development of LNG-fuelled ships is one of the key steps taken by the shipping industry to reduce its emissions and make the transition to a lower-carbon future. Meanwhile, the increased size of this new breed of LNG-fuelled ships is driving bunkering needs well beyond the capacity of LNG trucks previously used for smaller bunkering operations at terminals. This has led to the development of LNG Bunkering Vessels (LNG BVs).

The vessel design will reflect industry best practice, as well as the latest features for LNG bunkering operations to cater for all types and sizes of LNG-fuelled ships.

BV reviewed the design and confirmed that it meets the technical and regulatory requirements and safety standards. The vessel will integrate the most recent notations in terms of cyber management (CYBER MANAGED notation) and environment protection (CLEANSHIP, GREEN PASSPORT notations). The vessel will also have provision to incorporate a battery-hybrid for reducing its GHG emissions in future operations.

LNG Marine Sdn Bhd Chairman – Datuk Capt Ahmad Sufian Abdul Rashid said: “The demand for LNG as fuel in the South East Asia Region is set to increase, in line with IMO’s sustainability agenda and the industry’s wider push towards net zero carbon. Malaysia is a significant LNG bunkering hub, with over 100,000 vessels passing through the Malacca Strait each year. Moreover, the availability of two regasification terminals and one FSU along the shores of Malaysia will provide steady supply. The decision by LNG MARINE to get its conceptual design approved in principle is further reinforced by the fact that local shipping companies are keen to be part of the LNG bunkering cycle.”

David Barrow, Vice President for South Asia at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, commented: “Bureau Veritas has been working closely with the industry to understand and address the challenges of LNG bunkering. Our unique position across the whole LNG value chain has allowed us to actively participate in and support the latest developments of LNG BVs. It is an honour to support LNG MARINE in the first new-build LNG BV concept in Malaysia.”

Source: Bureau Veritas