Bureau Veritas Grants First Type Approval for Wireless Remote Helm Control Systems to Sea Machines

Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous command and advanced perception systems, announced today that Bureau Veritas (BV), a leading Classification Society, has granted Type Approval to the company’s commercial wireless remote-control helm system. Type Approval from Bureau Veritas means that the wireless control technology embedded in both Sea Machines’ SM200 and SM300 systems has undergone rigorous third-party testing and certification to meet the stringent demands of Classification and Flag State requirements for critical equipment on board marine vessels.

Sea Machines’ wireless remote-control helm technology offers flexible control for mariners, eliminating the need for the vessel operator to be bound to a fixed control station. This system enables line-of-sight wireless helm and propulsion control with up to 1,000-meter range, as well as remote control of auxiliaries and payload equipment via a wearable belt-pack device, freeing mariners from the wheelhouse to conduct operations from any location that offers the greatest advantage, visibility, and safety.

“Bureau Veritas’ Type Approval provides a user with confidence that an approved technology or piece of equipment meets stringent international standards. It brings a substantial assurance of quality,” said Daniel Holmes, business development manager, BV Marine & Offshore. “Sea Machines is the first company to receive BV’s Type Approval certification for this specific form of technology.”

Laurent Leblanc, senior vice president technical & operations at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore said, “Being by our clients’ side to help them develop their new technologies is central at BV. Congratulations to Sea Machines for this first Type Approval. We are looking forward to further collaborating with Sea Machines.”

“This inaugural certification is further proof that Sea Machines is leading the development of advanced vessel control technologies. We appreciate the lengthy laboratory testing and exhaustive reviews that BV conducted to objectively validate our wireless remote-control helm system,” said Captain Artie Seaman, product manager, government and compliance. “Looking ahead, our key area of focus is to work with BV and other agencies to define the regulations and approval requirements for autonomous and advanced perception products. Together we are developing the framework needed to propel our industries towards acceptance and use of advanced emerging technologies – like those of Sea Machines’ – that improve operations, efficiency and safety.”

Sea Machines’ wireless helm control is available in the SM200 and SM300 products is currently in use on U.S.-flag tugboats in ATB sets, coastal construction tugs, search-and-rescue (SAR) vessels, explosive ordinance removal craft, and survey vessels. Other applications include oil-spill response vessels, yachts and tenders, offshore support vessels, seine skiffs, daughter craft and more.

Source: Bureau Veritas