Bureau Veritas issues approval for GTT’s new NO96 Flex cargo containment system

The Approval in Principle (AiP) for the new cargo containment system (CCS) was delivered at Gastech 2018 in Barcelona today

Paris-La Défense, France, September 17th, 2018: Bureau Veritas, a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services, today announced that it has formally issued GTT with an approval in principle (AiP) for the development of a new CCS evolution of the NO96 range. This CCS, named NO96 Flex, benefits from the NO96 proven technology as well as the use of an efficient foam panel insulation.

Matthieu de Tugny, COO, Bureau Veritas, Marine & Offshore said: “Bureau Veritas is delighted to be able to help accompany GTT in its ambitions to continue capturing and innovating solutions in the field of LNG containment for the gas supply chain.”

The NO96 Flex CCS maintains the main elements of the NO96 technology which have become key factors in its success. The insulating panels are mechanically anchored to the inner hull. The double metallic barrier concept remains with an unchanged secondary Invar® membrane but with an evolution of the primary membrane this is changed from Invar to corrugated stainless steel.

Initiated with NO96 L-03 technology, the integration of insulating foam panels within the NO96 system is now enhanced to take advantage of the continuous improvement in thermal performance of Polyurethane foam material.

The use of PU Foam at primary and secondary levels will allow an LNG boil-off rate reduction down to 0.07%V* per day. Since the beginning of this development in 2017, GTT has been in constant exchange with the major yards constructing NO96. A mock-up phase is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT concluded: “With the development of NO96 Flex technology, GTT once again demonstrates its philosophy for continuous improvement of its proven technologies.”

Source: Bureau Veritas