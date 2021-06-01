Bureau Veritas named partner to certify UK’s iconic Moray West offshore wind farm

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has been selected to undertake project certification for the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland – one of the UK’s most important offshore windfarm projects.

The project aims to be fully operational by 2024, with a lifespan of 25 years. Under the plan, up to 85 wind turbines are being built, as well as two offshore substation platforms and offshore export cable circuits. The Moray West offshore wind farm has a grid connection capacity of 860 MW. Export cables running a total of 65 km in length will transport the wind farm’s generated power beneath the seabed to a landfall location east of Sandend Bay on the Aberdeenshire Coast.

Bureau Veritas will be providing independent verification and will deliver full project certification including design review, manufacturing surveillance, transport and installation surveillance, and commissioning surveillance.

Adam Morrison, Project Director, Moray West, said: “As Moray West continues to develop in terms of engineering design, and as we prepare for the construction phase starting in 2022, subject to securing a Contracts for Difference, we welcome Bureau Veritas, which will perform important certification services on the project. We are particularly pleased that this work will be delivered by skilled engineers at the UK offices of Bureau Veritas. This expands our support for UK suppliers and provides a sustainable domestic supply chain for the growing offshore wind sector.”

Laurent Louail, Executive Vice-President, CIF* South & West Europe, Bureau Veritas, commented: “As a key player in the energy transition, we support our clients in their efforts to implement sustainable resources such as offshore wind to bring about a more sustainable world. In this context, we are proud to contribute to the UK’s ambitious plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions. Through our BV Green Line of Renewables services and solutions, we look forward to helping Moray West sustainably design, build and operate its assets.”

Bureau Veritas is present at key stages of the renewable and alternative energy production chain. Over the last two decades, Bureau Veritas has dedicated significant efforts to developing one-stop-shop solutions related to renewable energies: from design verification of offshore wind farms, to supply chain quality assurance for solar photovoltaic panels, alongside project and construction management support for onshore wind developments.

Source: Bureau Veritas