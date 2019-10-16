Bureau Veritas Solutions calls for industry to embrace the benefits of ship recycling best practice

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore is encouraging the shipping industry to embrace higher standards in ship recycling and offering its guidance to help meet the challenge of compliance. BVS, with a network of trained experts world-wide, provides ship owners, ship managers and ship recycling facilities with a full scope of services to support compliance. This is both during the operational life of a vessel and through the end-of-life phase, in order to enable all parties to fulfil their regulatory obligations and meet best practice standards.

Speaking at a Bureau Veritas briefing during London International Shipping Week, BVS provided delegates with expert insight into the challenges of compliance with IHM (Inventory of Hazardous Materials) and ship recycling requirements, and the benefits of a progressive and transparent approach to meeting their obligations and supporting best practice.

Commenting on the challenge facing ship owners, ship managers and recycling facilities, Paul Shrieve, Bureau Veritas President, President, Bureau Veritas Solutions, said: “Ten years on from the Hong Kong Convention, we have undoubtedly seen improvements in standards at recycling yards across the world, even ahead of its entry in force. The EU Ship Recycling Regulation has also accelerated improvements in a way that is very welcome. Nevertheless, these are not straightforward pieces of legislation. The requirement for EU flagged newbuilds and, from 31 December 2020, existing vessels, to have an IHM and a Statement of Compliance raises considerable challenges for owners. These challenges are becoming pressing, with Port State Control already enforcing IHM and end-of-life requirements.”

“With our ‘Ten Compliance Tips’, we are providing shipping companies with a clear, simple roadmap towards understanding how and when they are affected by the Hong Kong Convention and EU requirements, what they are required to do, the steps to take to develop and maintain an IHM, and the benefits and risks to consider in their end-of-life recycling decisions. We also encourage owners to then publish their IHM and recycling policies, in order to share the benefits of a more transparent and progressive approach to ship recycling.”

It is imperative that the industry incorporates lessons learned from other projects and expert advice to make safety a core value and aim for low recordable injury rates through enhanced safety standards, strengthened safety leadership skills and human performance improvement programmes. In order to increase standards in ship recycling and the end-of-life process, BVS utilises industry-leading Praxis IHM software.

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore’ ten compliance tips for ship recycling are:

Fleet-wide planning: understand the timetable for your ships Fleet-wide planning (2): understand the implications for your ships Understand the Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM): what is it and what does it require? Understand the Inventory of Hazardous Materials (2): difference between requirements for EU and non-EU flagged ships Budget for sampling: can you prove what you have on board? Develop and maintain the IHM during operations: use BV Solution’s Praxis software tool Recycling decisions: understand benefits and risks Recycling decisions (2): follow industry best practice Develop and publish your ship recycling policy Seek expert advice

