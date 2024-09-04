Bureau Veritas streamlines vessel and fleet compliance and performance with the launch of its new smart hub, MOVE

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV M&O) has launched a new smart hub, “MOVE by Bureau Veritas”, at the SMM maritime conference in Hamburg, Germany. Currently available for shipowners, MOVE is designed to integrate various maritime digital applications, helping reduce operational complexity by enabling fast, informed decision-making on asset compliance and performance.

MOVE offers shipowners a streamlined classification experience, allowing them to manage their fleet throughout their lifecycle, and analyze data from a single interface. This will enable users to manage their assets throughout early design, construction and operation.

MOVE is highly customizable and can be adapted to a client’s individual specifications, whilst also having the ability to continue to evolve with the asset, in light of more sophisticated digital tools and processes being introduced to the vessel in the future.

Through MOVE’s app drawer, users can access all of BV M&O’s classification, statutory and technical advisory applications, as well as partner solutions. The new platform builds on the offer of VeriSTAR Info with two new applications for shipowners:

Fleet in Service: Developed in collaboration with shipowners, “Fleet in Service” provides a visual and intuitive real-time fleet compliance overview to enable fast and accurate situation assessments. “Fleet in Service” can also be used to take action specific to the asset’s needs, such as requesting surveys and taking post-corrective steps.

Connect your Systems: “Connect your Systems” facilitates the connection of client systems to accelerate the flow of high volumes of data between shipowners and BV M&O, saving time and improving efficiency.

BV M&O is continuously updating and improving MOVE, with new functionalities to be added over the coming months. MOVE is currently available to shipowners and Flag Authorities, and it will be progressively expanded to other profiles, including shipyards, designers, and equipment manufacturers. These users will also benefit from a tailored profile and selection of applications.

Laurent Hentges, Vice President – Digital Solutions & Transformation at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “MOVE is a means for shipowners and BV M&O to rise to the challenge of complying with increasingly complex regulations. It enables a data-centric approach, empowering shipowners to act more effectively, supported by reliable data from a single source.

“We aim to offer the right tools, at the right time, for a digital transformation that suits our clients’ business. Today, MOVE is tailored to shipowners, allowing them to manage their assets in operation, but our vision is that MOVE will go much further in the near future. We want to provide our clients with a truly asset-centric tool, from which they can follow their assets from design throughout in-service life.”

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “At Bureau Veritas, we are committed to being by our clients’ side to navigate the challenges they face. MOVE is one more step – although a big step – providing the platform to keep evolving and optimizing the classification experience to meet the needs of the future.”

Source: Bureau Veritas