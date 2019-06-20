Busan Port Authority is launching customer at Maasvlakte Distribution Park West

Today, Busan Port Authority and Port of Rotterdam Authority signed a contract for the issue of a five hectare site on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West. This makes the South Korean port authority the launching customer for the industrial site. Of the seven remaining plots, six are however already reserved.

Busan Port Authority is developing a sustainable 30,000 square metre warehouse on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West, for use by various, mainly Korean, service providers. “For us, the Port of Rotterdam is the perfect location to run a warehouse”, stated Ki-chan Nam, Busan Port Authority CEO. “The optimal deep-sea port infrastructure and multimodal connections with other countries makes Rotterdam the ‘connected’ port in Europe and the best location for Korean logistics companies to do business in Europe.” The warehouse will become operational in 2021.

“We have been cooperating with Busan Port Authority in many areas for quite some time”, stated Emile Hoogsteden, Director of Containers, Breakbulk & Logistics at the Port of Rotterdam Authority. “We are proud that they will be the first party to realise their own warehouse on our new distribution park. Moreover, their sustainable ambitions are a seamless match for our objectives.” It is expected that the warehouse will receive a BREEAM-NL Outstanding certificate.

Multimodal links

According to Maarten de Wijs, Business Manager Distribution and Warehousing at the Port of Rotterdam Authority, the high interest in this area is understandable. “It is the only available ‘greenfield’ location in the Port of Rotterdam. The site is also located a stone’s throw from high-frequency deep-sea, short-sea, inland shipping and rail connections. And, the Distribution Park is also located conveniently for the A15, the Maasvlakte Plaza Truck parking area, the existing Maasvlakte Distribution Park and the freight rail links between Maasvlakte and the European hinterland.”

Large-scale distribution

The final as yet unreserved plot on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West can be issued in plots of various sizes. This, together with the fact no construction height restrictions will be imposed, makes this extremely suitable for the development of large-scale distribution. De Wijs: “I see particularly good opportunities for the chemical industry, cold storage and the distribution of high-quality freight.”

Source: Port of Rotterdam