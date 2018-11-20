Busan Port Authority signs Letter of Intent for the Maasvlakte Distribution Park West

The Busan Port Authority and the Port of Rotterdam Authority signed a Letter of Intent for the allocation of a 5 to 10 hectare site on the Maasvlakte Distribution Park West. It is the second LOI signed in a short time for this distribution site.

The Busan Port Authority wants to develop a sustainable warehouse on the Maasvlakte Distribution Park West, to be used by multiple, mainly Korean, service providers. Combined with the previous agreement, this means that 15 to 20 hectares of the total available 100 hectares have already been reserved.

Accessible

Maarten de Wijs, Business Manager Distribution and Warehousing of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, explains the great interest in the only available ‘greenfield’ location in the Port of Rotterdam due to the favourable location of the site. “The site has multimodal links by road, rail and water and is located just a stone’s throw from high-frequency deep-sea and short-sea connections. The Distribution Park is also located conveniently for the A15, the Maasvlakte Plaza Truck parking area, the existing Maasvlakte Distribution Park and the freight rail links between Maasvlakte and the European hinterland.”

Construction height

The part of the Maasvlakte Distribution Park West that is still available will be allocated in plots of various sizes. Coupled with the fact that there are no construction height restrictions, this makes Maasvlakte Distribution Park West extremely suitable for the development of large-scale distribution, says De Wijs. “I see particularly good opportunities for the chemical industry, cold storage and the distribution of high-quality freight.”

Source: Port of Rotterdam