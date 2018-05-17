Business as Usual at Iranian Ports

Despite US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, it’s currently business as usual for foreign container shipping operators at Iranian ports, a deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization said.

“Maersk and MSC are currently reviewing their Iran operations, but that does not mean they have pulled out of Iran,” Hadi Haqshenas added, citing a May 11 Reuters report. “It will ultimately depend on whether Iran can reach an agreement with nuclear deal’s signatories without US.”

The world’s top two container carriers have said in separate statements that they ceased taking bookings for certain cargoes that would be impacted by the US sanctions regime.

Source: Financial Tribune