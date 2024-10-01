Business Leaders From The European Maritime Technology Industry Call For Urgent EU Industrial Maritime Strategy To Reinforce Europe’s Industrial Base And Technological Leadership In The Maritime Domain

On July 19th, 34 prominent business leaders from the European maritime technology industry (shipyards and maritime equipment manufacturers) submitted a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, urging the incoming European Commission to issue “a new European Maritime Industrial Strategy to properly support the sector”. The leaders stressed that “urgent policy action is imperative to safeguard Europe’s strategic autonomy and reinforce its industrial capacity and technological leadership in the maritime domain”.

“I am very pleased to note that the European Commission has echoed our call last week in the mission letter of Commissioner-designate Tzitzikostas, by announcing the development of ‘a new industrial maritime strategy to enhance the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of Europe’s maritime manufacturing sector’, said Christophe Tytgat, SEA Europe’s Secretary General.

“This initiative will be part of the mandate for the Commissioner-designate for Sustainable Transport and Tourism and follows on from similar calls made by several EU Institutions over the past two years”, Christophe Tytgat concluded. Accompanying their letter, the business leaders included SEA Europe’s Manifesto, outlining their “strategic plan to consolidate Europe’s global leadership in complex shipbuilding and maritime equipment manufacturing by 2035, whilst – at the same time – regaining strategic or emerging shipbuilding and ship repair segments for the European Blue Economy”

Source: SEA Europe