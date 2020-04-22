Buyers in Asia and Europe cancel around 20 U.S. LNG cargoes for June loading – trade sources

Buyers in Asia and Europe have cancelled the loading of around 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States in June, four trade sources said on Wednesday.

The majority of the cargoes were cancelled from Cheniere Energy’s plants, Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas for June loading, the sources said.

Several cargoes were also cancelled from the Freeport plant in Texas. It could not be immediately confirmed if Freeport cancellations are for June or May loading.

The cancellations came as the coronavirus pandemic dampened gas demand around the world, with gas and LNG prices tumbling to record lows.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and Ekaterina Kravtsova in LONDON. Editing by Jane Merriman)