Buyers turn to coking coal indexes amid volatile prices

Coking coal buyers are increasingly pushing for index-linked supply arrangements as price volatility persists, with new contract structures being explored and producers of US high-volatile type B (HVB) coal facing increased pressure to ensure their material aligns with index specifications, delegates heard at an industry event in Dusseldorf this week.

The growing role of indexes in the seaborne coking coal market is largely being driven by buyers, particularly outside China, according to Chris Urzaa, marketing manager for Australian producer Jellinbah. Indexes now have an “outsize role in the market”, stretching beyond negotiations for surplus tonnes and having an impact on trade more broadly, he added.

A similar shift towards index linkage is seen in the US, to the extent that the HVB market has become increasingly commoditised, according to Jack Porco, president and chief commercial officer for US producer XCoal. Technological advancements are enabling mining companies to ensure that their HVB coals are more closely aligning with index specifications, making it easier to sell at index price, he noted.

The continuation of volatile price conditions is also resulting in new frameworks, with some US cargoes being sold based on a combination of spot index pricing at the time of loading and a quarterly index average, Porco said.

The role of indexes in the coking coal market became particularly prominent in mid-2017, as extreme price volatility resulted in Japanese steelmakers settling second-quarter top-tier coking coal contracts at $194/t fob Australia using March-May baskets of indexes, including Argus. This basket approach remains isolated to the Japan-Australia quarterly contracts, but the significance of these settlements is such that their incorporation of multiple indices “cascades out” across the wider market, Urzaa said.

Looking further afield, a significant portion of the Russian pulverised coal injection (PCI) arriving in Europe this month has been purchased on an index-linked basis, according to a trader. European index-linked bookings of Russian PCI typically involve a discount to fob Australia indexes for low-volatile PCI, but one agent noted potential usage of fob Baltic indexes.

European market participants have often expressed caution about buying PCI on an index-linked basis, noting that fob Australia prices are usually higher than those achievable in Europe and have less of an influence in Europe than locally. But a range of pricing frameworks are seen nowadays, with the same regional trader saying he sells Russian PCI into Europe through a mixture of spot sales, term contracts, fixed price and index-linked.

Market participants have previously also noted discussions on the possibility of linking regional metallurgical coke sales to indexes.

Where fixed price contracts are being used, Russian coking coal and PCI suppliers in particular note a shift towards more provisional pricing structures since early-2017, whereby an agreed price for a term contract could be recalculated at the end of a given period, based on how benchmark prices being used in contracts have moved, with buyers pushing in some cases for closer linkage to spot prices.

A Russian producer told Argus that it has settled second quarter PCI contracts at $145-150/t fob Baltic, on the understanding that these price levels may be revised at the end of June if benchmark prices have fluctuated significantly.

