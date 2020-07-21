BV Solutions eAcademy: Maritime learning from Bureau Veritas goes global

Bureau Veritas (BV), has launched the BVS eAcademy to provide online learning to a global audience. The eAcademy is led by BV Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS M&O) – the Technical Advisory, Asset Management, and Assurance Solutions provider dedicated to Marine and Offshore Energy Markets.

Offering more than 25 maritime courses, BVS eAcademy was developed from BV’s own internal training academy which, since 2016, has delivered more than 20,000 training sessions to over 1,500 BV staff.

The courses are all delivered online and ‘on-demand’. The e-learning modules allow students to set their own pace and manage their own learning experience in a carefully structured and engaging format. Suitable for maritime professionals, or students looking to develop their awareness and understanding of specific areas of expertise, the courses address key technical areas related to:

• Naval architecture

• Materials, welding and non-destructive testing (NDT)

• Rules and regulations

• Classification and statutory matters

One of the foundation courses is ‘The Introduction to Naval Architecture’, a multi-module course which, in 20 hours of training, delivers an extensive overview and detailed insight into the design and construction of ships. This course – as with many of the others – will be useful for professionals involved in ship operations, maritime regulation, ship broking, finance, insurance, or other stakeholder groups and providers of ancillary services.

Commenting Paul Shrieve, President BVS said: “We are very excited to share our expertise and the success of our own approach to training. Our ambition is to share this knowledge with as many people as possible using the practical digital academy format to enable convenient distance learning for anyone with an internet connection.

“This initiative is to about providing an education of the highest quality based on the breadth and depth of our maritime expertise and experience in a manner that is convenient, and accessible to all.”

Source: Bureau Veritas