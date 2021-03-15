BVI Ports Authority Reminds of Implementation Date for Fee Increase

The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the planned increase to be assessed on certain announced port fees will take effect from 15 March 2021.

The fee adjustments, as amended in the British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (Amended) Regulations 2020, was announced in January 2021. The amendment can be found on the BVIPA’s website at https://www.bviports.org/forms-publications. In an effort to address concerns expressed by the public and our stakeholders, the Authority sought to review the fee schedule accordingly, to make for an easier compliance and implementation process by stakeholders. Consequently, the fee increases will be implemented in a phased approach, beginning with the following fees on 15 March 2021:

• Licenses:

• Customs broker

• Agent

• Storage fees

• Wharfage

• Line handling

• Container fees

• Vehicles accessing port facilities fees

The general increase in fees has become necessary for the provision of important upgrades to the operations of the Ports, which will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the ports to deliver on promised services. As part of upgrade plans, all Ports across the Territory will be developed to meet modern standards in facilities and services.

Stakeholders, and the public, will be apprised of progress throughout the process. Furthermore, in an effort to strengthen the partnership with our stakeholders, the BVIPA will engage in a series of information-sharing and gathering engagements with various stakeholders, including our clients, the wider business community and our internal staff.

The Board and Management of the BVIPA thank the public and all stakeholders for their cooperation during this very challenging period of the pandemic, as the BVI Ports Authority endeavours to keep all clients and employees safe and secure. The BVIPA appreciates the continued trust placed in its operations, as it strives to “keep the BVI moving.”

The BVI Ports Authority is the managing authority for all official Sea Ports within the British Virgin Islands including the 60ft wide, 1,312 ft. long cruise pier that can berth ships up to a maximum tonnage of 180,000 GRT. The BVIPA is responsible for the welcoming and safe arrival of seafaring passengers, as well as the reception, handling and security of cargo and sea based trade.

Source: BVI Ports Authority