BW Epic Kosan – HOLD NOK 26 (prev. BUY 26) – Taking a seasonal break

BW Epic Kosan posted 2Q22 report yesterday. If such figures had been reported last year, we would value the report as strong, however, the last half a year spoilt us and we now admit that USD 8m in EBIT and USD 3m in net profit is significantly worse than we projected. Higher operating expenses in the inflationary environment and seasonally weaker market were to blame. The forecasted supply remains balanced, but the uncertainty in the market persists. Thus, we made limited changes to our estimates and keep the Target Price intact at NOK 26/sh, but downgrade recommendation from Buy to Hold after the stock price increased and the upside diminished.

Lower margins in the inflationary environment

BW Epic Kosan posted its 2Q22 results yesterday. The revenues came in somewhat lower at USD 86.4m (USD 92.5m expected by us), but the larger issue was the margins. Operational expenses increased on account of Covid-19 and inflationary pressures, in addition to some one-off costs related to exiting vessels, while voyage expenses increased following the higher bunker costs. This led to EBIT of USD 8.1m, significantly below our USD 12.2m projections. Seasonality was also to blame here, as the summer lull impacted demand.

Fundamentals still promising

The seasonal downturn is guided to continue into the third quarter due to lower domestic demand and with more US-origin product arriving on larger ships as well as increasing competition for the smaller vessels from BWEK fleet. As for the supply/demand dynamics, the present combined small gas carrier fleet has a total expected net fleet growth before scrapping of 2.8% for 2022 and 1.4% for 2023, while the demand growth is projected at a higher rate, at around +4% on average annually over the coming few years. The shipping rates are improving from long-term market lows and for some of the ships still have some upside left even to reach the long-term average levels. BW Epic Kosan also communicated to have been focusing further on the IMO 2030 and IMO 2050 requirements and to have been working on shipping-related projects for carbon capture and storage, which does not translate into revenues but provides good sentiment towards the company.

Exiting summer seasonality, but the uncertainty remains

The company stated that with the end of the weaker summer seasonality they expect to see increased levels of profitability, but the uncertainty in the market remains on account of high energy prices, inflationary pressure and negative margins in the petrochemical industry. With little changed estimates and retained NOK 26/sh Target Price, we see limited upside for the stock and reduce the recommendation to Hold.

Source: Norne Research