BW Epic Kosan: Improvement is even better than stability, but uncertain times ahead

BW Epic Kosan posted 3Q22 report this past week. The recipe of slightly improving revenues combined with the lower operating costs brought EBIT to a record-high USD 14.4m level. The outlook is mixed with the expected larger LPG segment substantial additions during the next year. Our estimates were somewhat upped for the short-term, but the long-term expectations had very limited adjustments and this resulted in an unchanged NOK 22/sh Target Price. With no movement in the stock price, this leads to reiterated Hold recommendation.

Highest-ever EBIT reported

BW Epic Kosan posted its 3Q22 results yesterday. Improving revenues and declining costs is always a good recipe for the solid results and we saw a record-high EBIT of USD 14.4m reported. Although the LPG seaborne exports from the US fell by more than 7% QoQ, as volumes to Asia and Europe declined, this was offset by LPG exports from the Middle East due to OPEC+ production cut reversals. China, India, Japan and South Korea were communicated to have been the main demand drivers during the quarter. The company reported revenues of USD 94.7m, 8% better than we projected.

Outlook: uncertainty in the market

As of the end of 3Q BWEK had around 62% of ship operating days covered for 4Q22 at an average daily rate of USD 11,804 (69% as of today). The LPG demand is expected to continue to be firm over the winter months, providing positive seasonality impact to earnings. However, the uncertainty in the market on account of high energy prices, inflationary pressure and negative margins in the petrochemical industry persists. For 2023, the newbuild vessel supply remains balanced with a small gas carrier fleet growth forecast of 1.6% before scrapping, but the orderbook for the larger LPG segments was said to be more substantial and might add as much as more than 20% over the next three years.

Mixed feelings towards the stock

Overall, this was a very solid report from the company, and we made some positive adjustments to our short-term estimates. However, our long-term expectations were not changed substantially. The company is well-positioned in the market and has reached the level of stability. Also, the liquidity is secured with the next bond maturing in 2024. On the contrary, this uncertainty in the market that we mentioned before in addition to not-so-favourable-anymore vessel supply situation holds our hand from drawing the green ascending line when looking to the future of the company. Thus, Hold is reiterated under and unchanged NOK 22/sh Target Price following no major share price movement after the report.

Source: Norne Research