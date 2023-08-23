BW Epic Kosan: Very impressive, again

BW Epic Kosan posted 2Q23 report last Friday with the main income statement elements beating our expectations. Not only the present is bright, but the future as well, according to the fundamentals and no need of thinking about expiring loans. Sure, the global economic slowdown is like a sword of Damocles, but so far LPG markets seem resilient enough. After a solid report, we increased both the estimates and the Target Price, while under zero share movement post the report, Buy recommendation stays.

Sliding on the good wave

BW Epic Kosan posted its 2Q23 results on Friday. The prior quarter was surprisingly great and the company managed to keep up, beating our expectations rather significantly. EBITDA came in at USD 35m vs. USD 32m projected, while the bottom line almost reached the record-high 1Q23 level. We could have expected this seeing the positive shipping rate development throughout the quarter, as all the sectors trended upwards and are above long-term average. The company communicated that the second quarter marked the global fall in LPG prices, which encouraged the demand from the residential sector and a recovering petrochemical market in Asia. It is now forecasted that LPG trade in 2023 will rise to 121.2m tonnes, a gain of 4.1% YoY. Further, in 2024, 3.7% increase is forecasted.

Solid future expected, however, there is an uncertainty from China

In addition to the strong reported results, the market fundamentals signal for a solid future of LPG shipping as well. The company has completed its refinancing during the quarter and currently holds no loans expiring before 2026, which is reassuring. The only darker clouds are related to the threat of recession in key markets and higher interest rates, with uncertainty on the pace of China’s economic recovery and ongoing geopolitics, as Asia remains the main driver for the LPG and olefins markets. Ethylene exports from the US were communicated to be an important driver as well and whether most cargoes end up in Asia or in Europe will determine shipping availability accordingly.

Strong June market figures came in

In addition to the report, the company issued a market update for June, showing a large improvement in 7,500cbm and 3,500cbm size vessel rates. This just strengthens our positive view and we increase both our estimates and the Target Price. At NOK 27/sh we suggest the upside is large enough to keep Buy recommendation intact.

Source: Norne Research