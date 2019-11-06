BW LPG (BWLPG.OL) Enters Agreement to Sell Two Large Gas Carriers
BW LPG Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to sell the remaining two Large Gas Carriers (LGCs) in the fleet. BW Nantes and BW Nice, both built in 2003 and with a carrying capacity of 59,400 cbm each, will be delivered within Q1 2020. The sale is expected to generate approximately US$31 million in liquidity and an expected net book gain of US$9 million.
The remaining owned and operating fleet is 47 VLGCs, including 2 newbuildings which are scheduled to be delivered in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. The average age of the fleet, excluding the India JV and the storage vessel, is 7.5 years.