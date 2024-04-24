BW LPG Limited – Approval of listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Reference is made to the announcements made by BW LPG Limited (“BW LPG” or the “Company”) on 8 April 2024 regarding the Company′s public filing of a registration statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and on 18 April 2024 with information about the transfer of share register to DTC in connection with a proposed listing of the Company′s common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) in addition to the current listing of the Company′s common shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange (the “OSE”).

BW LPG is pleased to announce that the NYSE has approved the listing of the Company′s common shares. The Company′s common shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the NYSE on or about 29 April 2024 under the ticker “BWLP”. BW LPG′s common shares will continue to be listed on the OSE under the ticker “BWLPG”. The Company will retain its listing status as a primary listing on the OSE. The transfer of the share register to DTC will commence on or about 25 April 2024. The Company’s common shares listed on the OSE will trade as normal during the transfer period.

The Company will not issue any new securities in connection with the contemplated listing on the NYSE.

Kristian Sørensen, BW LPG CEO, says “BW LPG’s upcoming dual listing on the NYSE is a significant milestone for our company and enhancing our access to the world’s largest capital market and its investor base. In combination with our proven commercial track record and focus on financial returns, we are confident our NYSE listing will increase shareholder values and strengthen BW LPG’s market-leading position in VLGC shipping as well as adjacent areas of the LPG value chain.

The US LPG industry is playing a major role in the global LPG market, and BW LPG is already deeply involved in the US LPG exports through an extensive cargo lifting program on our ships as well as our cargo trading activities. We look forward to expanding our engagement with investors and market participants who are familiar with and close to the US energy sectors.

Today, I extend my deepest appreciation to our hardworking colleagues and partners for bringing us a step closer towards our listing on the NYSE.”

Source: BW LPG