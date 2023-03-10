Recent News

  

BW Offshore: Agreement for the sale of BW Opportunity

BW Offshore has signed an agreement for the sale of the FPSO BW Opportunity to an undisclosed third party for a total consideration of USD 125 million. The sale is subject to conditions precedent and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
In parallel, BW Offshore is exploring the commercial principles for the provision of EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services for a five-year transitional period with the buyer.
Source: BW Offshore

