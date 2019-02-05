BWC – a choice of technologies for ballast water treatment

Following the announcement that BWC and Erma First have agreed to collaborate, it now means BWC is able to offer its containerised Ballast Water Treatment solution in a range of technologies.

Ballast Water Containers CEO, Richard Lawson said: “We are now delighted to be able to offer our containerised system in a choice of technologies so that the solutions we offer are tailored to the specific ballast water treatment requirements of our clients.”

Mr Lawson continued: “Whether our clients want a BW treatment system in a pre-fabricated, pre-installed deckhouse for a ship or a containerised system for a barge, it now means we can offer UV, Electrochlorination or Chemical Injection as the treatment technology inside our units.”

Ballast Water Containers Ltd, based in Glasgow, Scotland, has pioneered ballast water management compliance for the shipping industry by developing containerised BWT systems that are suitable for retrofit, sharing or as port-based solutions; offering unparalleled choice to the shipping and barge industries. BWC currently collaborates with the following BWT manufacturers: Erma First, Alfa Laval, Ecochlor, Optimarin and Wartsila. All BWT solutions provided by BWC are available with US CG type approval.

BWC now has collaboration agreements with the following BW treatment system manufacturers:

Source: Ballast Water Containers