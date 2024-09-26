C-Job Naval Architects Contributes to Historic Launch of Amogy’s Carbon-Free Ammonia Powered Maritime Vessel

C-Job Naval Architects—a leading global ship designer at the forefront of maritime design and engineering, with real-world expertise in future fuels like hydrogen, methanol and ammonia—is proud to announce its involvement in Amogy’s successful demonstration of the world’s first carbon-free, 100% ammonia-powered maritime vessel. The NH3 Kraken, a tugboat originally constructed in 1957 and retrofitted with Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power system, recently took its maiden voyage in upstate New York.

For this pioneering retrofit project, C-Job Naval Architects played a crucial role as the ship design partner for Amogy. Leveraging their expertise in naval architecture, C-Job integrated Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system into the NH3Kraken. C-Job’s scope of work extended beyond system integration to include detailed planning for retrofitting activities at the shipyard, such as engine removal and construction adjustments. Applying a risk-based design methodology, C-Job helped to develop and ensure stringent safety measures were incorporated, addressing key challenges like ammonia emission mitigation and leak prevention, while managing hazardous zones to align with safety protocols.

“Our sincere and heart-felt congratulations go out to Amogy on the maiden voyage of the NH3 Kraken,” said Job Volwater, CEO and co-founder of C-Job. “Complementing Amogy’s paradigm-shifting ammonia cracking technology, C-Job is proud to contribute to the creation of more efficient, compliant, and sustainable vessels through our innovative ship development and conversion services. This project aligns seamlessly with our vision of achieving a sustainable maritime industry within one generation, and we are honoured to be a part of this pioneering effort alongside Amogy.”

Successfully sailing the NH3 Kraken is the largest and most significant application of Amogy’s technology to date. Amogy’s patented ammonia-to-electrical power system splits, or “cracks,” liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen. The hydrogen is then funneled into a fuel cell, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions. This technology offers a sustainable, clean energy solution, tailored for hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping, as well as stationary power generation applications. During this demonstration, the NH3 Kraken was fueled with green ammonia, produced entirely with renewable energy, further reducing its carbon footprint.

“C-Job has been more than just a vendor providing naval architecture services; they have been a true partner throughout this pioneering project. Their team offered invaluable advice and guidance, working collaboratively with us to ensure that every step of the retrofitting process was executed with precision and foresight,” said Seonghoon Woo, founder and CEO at Amogy. “Their commitment to innovation and safety has been critical to the success of this groundbreaking venture.”

The global shipping industry emits close to 1 billion tons of greenhouse gases per year. The successful first voyage of the NH3 Kraken validates the vast potential ammonia holds for transforming the shipping industry, and other sources of power generation in the future.

Source: C-Job Naval Architects