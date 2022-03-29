C-Job Naval Architects launches self-propelled CSD concept design as part of CSD series

C-Job Naval Architects, the independent ship design company, has today launched its new Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) series and headlining the series is an innovative new self-propelled CSD concept design to showcase its possibilities.

The 34-inch self-propelled cutter suction dredger features cutter power of 3500 HP and a total installed power of approx. 26000 HP. The CSD includes two 6300 HP dredge pumps on deck and one 3500 HP submerged dredge pump on the cutter ladder enabling a maximum dredging depth of 95 feet. The self-propelled CSD boasts a length of 296 feet, which can be extended to provide an increased swing width.

Todd Allen, VP Business Development at C-Job, says “The new CSD series is a bold design that brings industry leading performance in a dynamic modular package. With advanced features like motion compensation and a wide range of options it demonstrates the start of what is possible with the C-Job CSD series.”

The CSD series presents the solution for mid-range cutter suction dredgers featuring a dredge discharge diameter of 20 to 40 inch and total installed power from any size up to 30000 horsepower. Thanks to the adaptive platform underpinning the CSD series, shipowners can completely tailor the design to their desired operational profile while benefitting from a full range of design solutions. Options include self-propelled or stationary service, anchor boom system, barge loading system, motion compensation in the spud carrier system, Christmas tree system, and spud tilting system to name a few. In terms of fuel options, in addition to standard systems designs can also include renewable marine fuel such as methanol or a combination via dual-fuel propulsion.

Todd Allen says “At C-Job, we are passionate about providing our client innovative solutions that meet all their needs and exceed their expectations. Thanks to our independent position and our knowledge of CSDs and dredge equipment engineering, we are able to create designs that increase our client’s competitive edge. Our new CSD series builds on proven technology to provide them with a perfect starting point– allowing them to realize a fully customized design in a fraction of the time.”

As a dedicated naval architect, C-Job is driving change. Architectural innovation is what the company stands for. C-Job helps their clients to build better ships, become 100% sustainable, and run better because of it. Their portfolio of services, designs, and programs guarantees better opex and capex for new vessels, as well as existing ones.

Source: C-Job Naval Architects