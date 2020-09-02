C Solutions announces management of Argo Singapore marine claims run-off

Legal and Claims Consultants C Solutions Group are pleased to announce an agreement with Argo Singapore to manage their marine claims run-off business. Meng Juan Lim (MJ) of Argo Singapore has joined the team at C Solutions with immediate effect to manage the run-off portfolio to ensure a seamless transition for clients.

As well as managing the Argo run-off MJ will form an integral part of the C Solutions team. He has worked in marine claims since 2009, rising to a senior role at a leading general insurer and as the Head of Claims at a major Lloyd’s Syndicate based in Singapore.

MJ has also worked for a Singapore branch office of a London headquartered claims consultancy company for over 8 years, handling complex H&M and marine liability claims. C Solutions have strong experience in run-off and outsource claims handling having previously been appointed to manage a Lloyd’s syndicate London and Singapore run-off and under a Lloyd’s-approved TPA C Solutions were appointed to provide a cradle to grave claims handling service for their fixed premium P&I business.

C Solutions also have standalone relationships and retainer arrangements across the owning and operating spectrum of shipping and transportation. These range from a fixed retainer to provide insurance and claims management services for an owner who does not have such a function in-house, to inclusion of C Solutions in response procedures to being written into coverage placements as the named claims responders in the policy.

Source: C Solutions