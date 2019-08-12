Cad$6m For Port And Infrastructure Project

The Government of Canada will invest CAD$6m for a project in the Sarnia-Lambton corridor and Port of Sarnia, which will increase the efficiency of moving Canadian goods to international markets.

Improvements to the Port of Sarnia will include a new docking facility to move oversized loads between the transport trucking and marine shipping industries, which supply global clients through the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway systems.

In addition, a 26.7km route will be built to accommodate local industrial fabricators and manufacturers when transporting oversized loads to the Port of Sarnia. This designated route will reduce or eliminate the need for road closures for residential and commuter traffic and will reduce carbon emissions as goods can be moved more efficiently using this dedicated route.

Marc Garneau, minister of transport for the government, said: “Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”

The government has also announced a CAD$20m investment to increase rail capacity near Abbotsford resulting in a significant increase in overseas trade to and from terminals in the Port of Vancouver.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada’s success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Source: Platts