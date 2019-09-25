CADMATIC and PROSTEP agree on development cooperation

CADMATIC Ltd, a leading developer of 3D-based design, engineering and information management software for the marine, process and energy, and construction industries, and vendor-independent PLM consulting and software company PROSTEP AG are intensifying their cooperation delivering end-to-end digital shipbuilding and shipping solutions.

Building on many years of successful and trustworthy cooperation in integration projects with renowned customers like MEYER Group, both companies have signed a Letter of Intent to enter into a closer development partnership. The intention of the partners is to further develop and maintain the existing CADMATIC connectivity in the context of PROSTEP’s integration platform OpenPDM SHIP.

Based on PROSTEP’s proven OpenPDM technology, which is used by many companies in the automotive and other sectors to support integration, migration and collaboration scenarios, OpenPDM SHIP is an integration platform specially designed for the marine industry. It connects shipbuilding specific development systems via standardized connectors with common PDM/PLM and ERP systems as well as with mechanical CAD applications and thus creates the prerequisite for integrated digital processes and information flows in shipbuilding and shipping.

CADMATIC software is a leading design software vendor worldwide for the shipbuilding industry. More than 800 ship design offices, shipyards and shipbuilding companies use CADMATIC for basic, detailed and production design of any type of vessel and offshore project. The standard-based connector to OpenPDM SHIP does not only facilitate the import of CADMATIC data into common PDM/PLM systems to manage and trace the digital ship’s lifecycle, but also allows the exchange of model information with other production control and facilitation systems used in shipbuilding without any data losses.

“Integration with CADMATIC is the key to enable end-to-end digital processes and information flows in shipbuilding”, says Matthias Grau, Product Manager OpenPDM SHIP in Hamburg. “We are happy to enter a closer development partnership with CADMATIC to be able to offer CADMATIC customers enhanced connectivity with standard enterprise PDM / ERP environments as well as upstream and downstream systems in the ship development process. It is a win for customers, CADMATIC and for us.”

PROSTEP is one of the leading experts for PLM integration, migration and supplier collaboration in the marine industry, as Jukka Rantala, CEO of CADMATIC, points out. “Through this partnership, we can provide our customers with digital information management solutions for the entire shipbuilding life cycle. CADMATIC software itself provides PDM / PLM functionality for multiple customer needs, but now it can be flexibly integrated also with different PDM / PLM software applications.

PROSTEP has already demonstrated its capability to integrate data from various sources in a consistent digital ship model.”

Source: PROSTEP