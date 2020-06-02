Cai Mep International Terminal welcomes maiden call of TP17 service

Cai Mep international terminal (CMIT) successfully welcomed the maiden call of the TP17 service deployed by 2M alliance, this week. TP17 is a transpacific service with a fleet of more than 10 very large container ships with a capacity of up to 12,000 TEU.

CMIT is a joint venture between Saigon Port (15%), Vietnam National Shipping Lines (36%) and APM Terminals (49%).

The SEROJA LIMA berthed at 22:00 on 23 May 2020, to load and discharge almost 3,000TEU. Consistently high productivity and safe operations were critical elements for securing CMIT as the new home for the TP17 service.

The United States is Vietnam’s third largest trade partner and foreign trade between two countries has been growing rapidly. The TP17 service, which connects Vietnam with the US East Coast, will increase the frequency of weekly mainline calls at CMIT, and increase the number of options for Vietnamese importers and exporters to optimize the cargo connection with key US markets.

“Through our relentless effort to provide world-class service quality and the highest level in safety, we are proud to strengthen Cai Mep’s position on the world maritime map and contribute to improve the competitiveness for Vietnamese cargo”, said Jan Bandstra, CMIT General Director.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CMIT has maintained 24/7 operations, to facilitate a back-to-back schedule including five weekly mainline calls with vessels size 9,000TEU – 18,000TEU and around 150 barges and domestic vessels. This has been enabled through significant efforts to apply various measures to prevent the entry and spread of virus.

