California issues extreme heat proclamation which may impact vessels calling at California Ports

The governor of the State of California signed an emergency proclamation related to the excessive temperatures which are placing extraordinary demands on the state’s energy grid. A copy of the proclamation is available at the California government weblink here.

According to club correspondents in California, the proclamation directly impacts ocean-going vessels which must comply with California’s at-berth regulations. Our correspondents report that the proclamation encourages the vessels which can disconnect from shore power to do so without fear of penalties. Furthermore, correspondents report, ocean-going vessels arriving before Saturday June 19 at 11:59 pm LT should not connect to shore power during the emergency. Pursuant to the proclamation, ocean-going vessels may remain disconnected through Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 PT.

We thank our correspondents, the Peacock Piper firm, for alerting us to this proclamation and its potential effects. If members have questions or need assistance in relation to the above, you can contact your usual club contact in the first instance or discuss with local agents.

Full Report

Source: The Standard Club