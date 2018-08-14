Call for entry of 5th Bluegrowth Competition is now open!

The Bluegrowth aims to inspire and support startups with innovative ideas relating to the blue economy, including shipping, tourism, fisheries, and the marine ecosystem. The process is carried out through the big competition Bluegrowth, that was organized for the 4th year in a row, in which take part teams that have submitted their proposals. The selected ones join the “incubation” program of Bluegrowth, building a strong foundation to entry the “business world.

If you have an innovative idea relating to the blue economy, submit your proposal for the 5th Bluegrowth Piraeus Competition.

Source: Bluegrowth