Cambiaso Risso Group Empowers Its P&I Team To Create A Global Division

Cambiaso Risso boosts P&I by appointing a strong team in London: a step forward in the creation of a global division, started years ago thanks’ to the inheritage of P&I know-how from longtime partnership with Scandinavian team in CR Nordic and later with the acquisition of Costa Brokers and Fender S.A., considered to be the most dynamically growing company of its sector in Greece.

Cambiaso Risso P&I team today welcome on board Malcolm Godfrey, Nicola Jones and Nicky Ellis.

Malcolm Godfrey has been a leading P&I broker for over 3 decades, today moving to CR after 18 years with Arthur J. Gallagher. He will be based in the London office and will assist the team to further develop the global P&I book. Nicola Jones, carrying over 20 years of experience in the Marine industry, felt it was time to “come home”, returning to broking after 5 years as a Senior Underwriter at the Standard Club (now North Standard). She will be based in London as Head of P&I UK with a wider area of responsibilities. Nicola started her career at BMS Harris & Dixon Marine in 2001. Nicky Ellis, who worked the last 27 years with Arthur J. Gallagher, seeks new “adventures” by joining CR London office as Head of P&I Operations, bringing valuable knowledge to the table.

The above “signings”, along with the recent additions to CR’s Italian P&I crew, Gianluigi Zanga and Andreina Facello, will join forces with the already well established P&I teams of CR Group in Norway (CR Nordic), Greece (Fender S.A.) and the rest offices around the world.

Marco Risso and Mauro Iguera, respectively Chairman and CEO of Cambiaso Risso, are proud to present the new promising project of creating a P&I global division, which will be coordinated by a Committee composed by Stefanos Vardalos (Head), Petter Gustav Meyer, Federico Marsano and Nicola Jones.

Source: Cambiasso Risso