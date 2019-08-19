Campbell Johnston Clark opens in Miami and appoints Neil Bayer as partner

Shipping law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) is opening a Miami office after appointing well-known Florida-based litigator Neil Bayer as a partner. Bayer will head a team focusing on marine claims, with an emphasis on hull and yacht work.

The London-headquartered firm, which also has offices in Singapore and Newcastle, opens for business in Coral Gables, Miami Dade County from September 1st, initially homing in on marine incidents occurring in the US and the Caribbean.

CJC Director Alistair Johnston, one of the founders of Campbell Johnston Clark, said recruiting Bayer to head the new Miami operation represented a prime example of CJC’s strategy to grow by attracting acknowledged sectoral experts. Bayer joins from Kennedys, bringing over 30 years of experience and a track record as counsel for underwriters in the London Market. He is an acknowledged expert in liability claims across the yacht, commercial vessel and cargo sectors.

“I’ve known Neil a long time, both as a friend and as a legal colleague in the market, and I am delighted to welcome him to CJC to lead our US-based office,” said Johnston. “He brings a wealth of experience in yacht and superyacht litigation, a superb knowledge of first and third party insurance, cargo and crew liability claims, and exceptional proficiency in purchase and custom-build contract work.”

Also joining CJC at its Miami office are former team members Chase Jansson and Cindy Delgado who have both worked with Bayer in his Miami-based practise for some time.

“Clearly, this is an exciting time for CJC, given that we can say that we are active on three continents and operating across all time zones,” Johnston said. “Adding Neil and his talented team continues our commitment to deliver CJC services and expertise where they are needed and where they will be most effective.”

Source: Campbell Johnston Clark