Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Can Jaca turn Sao Tome and Principe into new oil producer within the Gulf of Guinea?

Can Jaca turn Sao Tome and Principe into new oil producer within the Gulf of Guinea?

in Oil & Companies News 02/06/2022

Sao Tome and Principe has a chance to become a new oil producer in case of positive results of the recently spudded Jaca-1 new-field wildcat, targeting a Cretaceous-aged basin floor fan. The prospect is located within the offshore Block 06 operated by Portugal’s Galp Energia with Royal Dutch Shell as a technical operator. Jaca-1 is the first-ever offshore well to be drilled in Sao Tome and Principe exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and also the first exploration well in distal Gabon-Douala Deep Sea Basin. If successful, the well will prove a working petroleum system in the deep offshore area outboard of the Douala, Rio Muni, and Gabon Coastal basins.

Figure 1: Jaca prospect valuation

The well is currently being drilled by the Maersk Voyager drillship at a water depth of around 2,500 m, targeting a probe at a total depth of about 4,500 m. If successful, the possible development of the field would involve a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel with offshore loading onto shuttle tankers to export the crude oil to market. With prevailing and forecasted oil price expected to remain over $90/bbl until the end of 2023, at $95/bbl the minimum economic field size (MEFS) is estimated to be in the region of 180 MMbbls recoverable, while a discovery of 300 MMbbls is expected to have a NPV of over USD 1 billion. At a more conservative Brent oil price scenario of $85/bbl Galp Energia is likely targeting at least 270 MMbbls recoverable, while a discovery of 500 MMbbl will have a value over USD 1 billion with IRR of 13% and a government take less than 40%.

Should Jaca-1 be a success, it has the potential to de-risk prospective resources in the Gabon-Douala Deep Sea Basin and play a key role for the future exploration activities within Sao Tome and Principe.
Source: IHS Markit

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software