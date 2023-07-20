Canada govt exploring options on Pacific dock workers’ strike -transport minister

Recent News

  

20/07/2023

Canada’s federal government is exploring options on how to resolve a strike by dock workers at ports along the country’s Pacific coast, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Wednesday.

About 7,500 dock workers represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union resumed a strike on Tuesday, rejecting a government-mediated tentative four-year contract announced last week.

“We are currently examining, exploring options,” Alghabra told reporters.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

