Canada port union issues 72-hour strike notice

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) on Wednesday said it has issued a 72-hour strike notice to the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), as it looks to renew an industry-wide collective agreement which expired in March.

Longshore workers are prepared to walk off the job at 8 am Pacific Time on July 1, according to the ILWU. Both parties are scheduled to continue bargaining on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the ILWU Canada Bargaining Committee has run out of options at the bargaining table because the BCMEA and their member employers have refused to negotiate on the main issues, and we feel we are left with no choice but to take the next step in the process,” the union said in the statement.

The BCMEA, in a statement on its website, said it had received the strike notice, adding potential strike action would not impact employees that are required to service grain vessels. It also added they had the intention of having cruise vessels serviced.

BCMEA and ILWU Canada have been engaged in the mediation and conciliation process since March 28, and the mediation was at the request of ILWU.

