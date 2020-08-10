Canada – Strike Action at the Port of Montreal

The Montreal Longshoremen’s Union (MLU) has now provided 72 hour notice for an unlimited strike which will commence at 07:00 on Monday August 10, 2020.

Labor issues involving the MLU decision to implement an unlimited strike of its operations in Montreal are events well beyond our control.

We would like our customers to be aware that due to the necessary schedule adjustments to solve these challenges, dwell times at different ports will be extended.

We are making efforts to expedite timely and accurate updates of inland Rail cut-offs in our systems, as soon as those are provided to us.

Source: Hapag- Lloyd