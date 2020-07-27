Canada – Strike at the Port of Montreal

This strike affects all terminal operations at the Port of Montreal, except for the Oceanex service to Newfoundland and Labrador and grain operations.

The Barcelona Express 42E30, currently alongside, will load as much cargo as possible and depart before the strike starts.

The Liverpool Express 08W28 and Ottawa Express 13W29 will arrive as planned, once the strike action ends next Friday.

The OOCL Montreal 29W29 will delay her arrival from Tuesday to Friday. We can therefore expect some delays and congestion at the port whilst the back log of vessels and cargo is cleared.

All efforts will be made to make up for any delays that will be caused by this exceptional situation.

In the meantime, we will keep you informed of any developments as they occur.

Source: Hapag-Lloyd