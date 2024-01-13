Canada’s Iron Ore Exports on The Rise

Canada’s iron ore exports have been on the rise since the start of 2023. In a recent weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “2023 has been so far a positive year for global iron ore trade. In Jan-Sep 2023, global loadings of iron ore increased by +4.7% y-o-y to 1,201.5 mln tonnes, from 1,148.0 in the same period of 2022, based on AXS Marine vessel tracking data. It is also just above the 1,187.3 mln tonnes loaded in Jan-Sep 2021, which was the last all-time record. Exports from Australia increased by +2.0% y-o-y in Jan-Sep 2023 to 681.9 mln tonnes, easily a new all-time record high. From Brazil, exports surged by +6.1% y-o-y in Jan-Sep 2023 to 260.9 mln t. India also saw an increase of +140.0% y-o-y to 30.3 mln tonnes. From South Africa volumes have been down -7.1% y-o-y to 39.5 mln t in Jan-Sep 2023. Demand has been poor everywhere except in Mainland China. Imports into China have been up +6.2% y-o-y to 893.7 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2023. Iron ore imports into Japan declined by -5.8% y-o-y in Jan-Sep 2023 to 71.6 mln t. To the European Union imports ended up down -13.1% y-o-y to 53.2 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2023. Volumes into South Korea were down by -5.3% y-o-y to 52.5 mln t. To Malaysia also down -11.2% y-o-y to 15.1 mln tonnes.

According to Banchero Costa, “Canada is currently the third largest exporter of iron ore in the world, after Australia and Brazil. In Jan-Sep 2022, Canada accounted for 3.6% of global seaborne iron ore shipments, ahead of South Africa’s 3.3% share, and India’s 2.5%. Seaborne iron ore exports from Canada have been fairly stable in recent years. Canada’s iron ore exports in 2019 increased by +7.1% y-o-y to 53.4 mln t, from 49.8 mln t in 2019. In 2020, exports increased further by +5.7% y-o-y to 56.4 mln tonnes. In 2021, however, Canada exported just 54.0 mln t of iron ore, which represented a -4.3% y-o-y decline. In 2022, volumes increased again by +2.0% y-o-y to 55.1 mln tonnes. So far this year we have seen a continuation of this positive trend”.

“In the first 9 months of 2023, Canada exported 42.8 mln tonnes of iron ore, which was a +4.8% y-o-y increase from the 40.9 mln t shipped in the same period of last year. The vast majority of Canadian iron ore exports are loaded in the St. Lawrence river, in the east of the country. The largest loading ports in Canada by volumes are Port Cartier, with 13.4 mln tonnes of iron ore loaded in the first 9 months of 2023, Sept-Iles (Seven Islands) with 13.2 mln t, and Pointe Noire with 10.4 mln t. Additionally, 3.5 mln tonnes were loaded this year from Milne Inlet on Baffin Island, far north in the Arctic. Given the location of the load ports, the natural market for Canadian iron ore is the Atlantic Basin. Nevertheless, given the limited size and lack of growth potential of the European market, Canada has quite successfully diversified also into the Asian markets. The European Union is still by far the top destination, accounting for 39.0% of Canada’s total iron ore exports so far in 2023.

The EU, which was already the top buyer of Canadian seaborne iron ore, further increased volumes by +1.6% y-o-y in Jan-Sep 2023 to 16.7 mln t, from 16.4 mln t in the same period of 2022. The second top destination for Canada’s iron ore exports is Mainland China, accounting for a 27.6% share. Shipments from Canada to China increased by +27.5% y-o-y to 11.8 mln tonnes in the first 9 months of 2023, from 9.3 mln tonnes in JanSep 2022. In third place was Japan, with 4.6 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2023, down -7.1% y-o-y. Japan accounts for 10.8% of Canada’s total exports. In fourth place is South Korea, which imported 2.7 mln t from Canada in Jan-Sep 2023, down -29.9% y-o-y”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide