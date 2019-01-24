Canada’s Ridley Terminals coal exports jump to five-year high in 2018

Coal exports from Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, totaled 728,197 mt in December, up 19.1% from 611,247 mt in November and the highest shipped out in the month of December since 1 million mt in 2013, according to data from the Prince Rupert Port Authority released.

The total, which combines metallurgical and thermal coal, was up 38% from exports in the year-ago month.

In 2018, nearly 7.78 million mt of coal was shipped out of the terminal, up 29% from 6.03 million mt in 2017 and the highest in a year since 10.59 million mt was exported in 2013.

Met coal exports from the terminal totaled 474,185 mt in December, down 9.5% from November but up 66.8% from the year-ago month.

In 2018, 5.63 million mt of met coal was exported, up 40.5% from 2017 and the highest since 7.8 million mt was shipped out in 2013.

Thermal coal exports in December were at 254,012 mt, up nearly threefold from 87,179 mt in November and 4.3% higher than the year-ago month. It was the second-highest monthly total in the last two years, only behind 411,415 mt in July.

For the year, thermal exports totaled 2.14 million mt, up 6.3% from 2.02 million mt in the same period last year.

The terminal, the closest major North American coal export terminal to Asia, is served by Canadian National railroad. The largest customer is Conuma Coal Resources, a met coal producer in British Columbia.

Source: Platts