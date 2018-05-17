Canadian Coast Guard Selects ABS for Fleetwide Contract

ABS was awarded a contract by the Canadian Coast Guard to provide classification and certification services for an existing fleet of 114 vessels and future vessel acquisitions.

“Last year, ABS was selected as the exclusive classification organization for all non-combatant vessels in service with the Royal Canadian Navy and now, we are expanding our class and certification services to the entire Canadian Coast Guard fleet,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “We are excited to be awarded this contract and look forward to working with the Canadian Coast Guard to support fleet safety and reliability.”

This contract, coupled with last year’s Royal Canadian Navy award, further solidifies ABS’ leading role in Canada and serves as a testament to the organization’s expanding footprint in the region.

ABS will assist the Canadian Coast Guard in transitioning its currently classed vessels to ABS class and will begin implementing certification and verification services on the remaining fleet. ABS will survey the Canadian Coast Guard vessels under the Delegation of Statutory Inspection Program (DSIP) to verify compliance with the Canada Shipping Act and its regulations, and issue all vessels the required Canadian Maritime documents under the authority of the Minister of Transport. Vessel types covered under this agreement include patrol vessels, research and survey vessels, icebreakers, search and rescue lifeboats, multi-task vessels and other specialty vessels.

“The Canadian Coast Guard is a world-class leader in environmental stewardship and marine safety,” said The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. “This contract helps streamline our vessel inspection and certification, supporting the Government of Canada’s commitment to preserving the high level of service Canadians have come to expect from our Coast Guard.”

The ABS Global Government team has unmatched government experience, accumulated over 100 years of working with the US Navy, US Coast Guard, and other government ship owners and agencies worldwide, supporting uninterrupted global force projection, law enforcement, research, survey, and logistics operations. Our comprehensive portfolio of services supports every phase of a government vessel’s lifecycle – from concept refinement to detailed design and construction through its entire service life.

Source: ABS