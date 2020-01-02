Canadian heavy crude seen weaker in Q1 2020 before finding Q2 support

Western Canadian heavy crude differentials are likely to weaken in the first quarter of 2020 amid pressure from the IMO 2020 sulfur cap and swollen inventories in Alberta until they find support by the second half of the year, traders and analyst say.

The view dovetails with that of S&P Global Platts Analytics, which sees the Western Canadian Select differential weaker than $20/b during the first half of 2020 and then strengthening to more than $20/b during the second half as quality discounting from the new IMO 2020 standard for marine fuel starts to taper off.

In fact, differentials could “rise strongly in the second half” after US Midwest refineries complete seasonal maintenance in the second quarter, one Calgary based trader said.

Until the second half, WCS at Hardisty, Alberta, the heavy benchmark, will face a “standoff” between competing price pressures, the trader said. While IMO 2020 and increasing production in Alberta push differentials weaker in the early months of the year, the Alberta government’s ongoing production cap and the prospect of both increased rail and pipeline takeaway should put a floor on how much WCS can weaken, the trader said.

Platts last assessed WCS at Hardisty at a discount of WTI CMA minus $21.75/b, which is down $6.75/b during 2019 so far. The blend reached its weakest level of $22.90/b on December 12, as inventories built following a temporary shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline starting in late October, and a week-long rail strike in November that halted shipments from the country’s biggest crude-by-rail operator. WCS had risen to as high as WTI CMA minus $6.95/b in January, shortly after the Alberta government implemented a cap on production January 1 to buoy differentials.

Alberta officials gradually increased the output cap throughout the year, from an initial 3.79 million b/d to 3.81 million b/d in December, January and February. Several traders said that while they see Alberta maintaining a cap through much of 2020, they do not see the government raising the production limit.

“They are not going to lower it just to raise it again,” one trader said.

With no new pipelines set to come online in 2020, traders have said they are expecting increased flows on existing infrastructure and more rail shipments to help support differentials. Pipeline operator Enbridge reaffirmed during its third-quarter earnings that optimization projects will add 100,000 b/d of capacity to its mainline system. The company also said a 50,000 b/d expansion of the Express pipeline should be ready during the first quarter of 2020.

Platts Analytics sees Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project coming online during the first half of 2021, and the Trans Mountain expansion and the Keystone XL pipeline coming online during late 2022.

Without new pipelines in 2020, crude by rail exports may drive differentials for Canadian crude both in Alberta and on the US Gulf Coast.

Shipments by rail from Canada fell to 270,070 b/d in October, down from 319,594 b/d in September, according to the latest official statistics from the Canada Energy Regulator. Platts Analytics expects crude-by-rail exports out of Western Canada to have rebounded in December with the rail arbitrage opening due to more favorable pricing and a government incentive program for rail shippers.

Crude exports by rail from Western Canada are expected to hit 354,000 b/d in December and 390,000 b/d in January, according to Platts Analytics. After dipping during spring refinery maintenance season, rail exports out of Western Canada are expected to average nearly 400,000 b/d during the second half of 2020.

While increased rail flows may support differentials in Alberta by draining tanks, they may push heavy crude prices lower on the US Gulf Coast, traders said.

“As more barrels land, the differential could widen out,” one Calgary-based trader said.

Platts last assessed WCS at Nederland, Texas, at WTI CMA minus $4.15/b, down $2.25/b from where it began the year.

Platts Analytics sees the Western Canadian oil supply growing by 265,000 b/d in 2020 year on year as a result of the rail deal and increased pipeline capacity. The Alberta government’s plan to allow oil producers who ship crude by rail to increase output beyond the current curtailment levels took effect December 1.

Major producers such as Suncor Energy, MEG Energy and Cenovus Energy have said they plan to take advantage of the “special production allowance.” Suncor said in a statement

it expects upstream production to increase by 5% in 2020 to 800,000-840,000 b/d when taking the production allowances for rail into account. Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix said the exemption could boost its production by as much as 85,000 b/d. Earlier this month, MEG said in a statement it had successfully completed its rail contracting and expected to produce 94,000 b/d to 97,000 b/d of bitumen in 2020.

Source: Platts