Canal Shipping Agencies posts 46% profit increase

Canal Shipping Agencies (CSAG) reported a 46% Year on Year increase in its net profit in the Quarter one (Q1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2019/2020, according to the company’s October 1st statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange.

Net profit stood at EGP 328.914 million in Q1 FY 2019/2020, compared to EGP 225.542 million achieved in Q1 FY 2018/2019.

The company attributed the rise in profit to increasing the return of investment in Damietta Container & Cargo Handling and Port Said Container & Cargo Handling.

Canal Shipping is a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport that provides marine port services and shipping services to the international commercial fleets. The company operates four agencies, namely Asswan Shipping Agency, Assuit Shipping Agency, El Menia Shipping Agency, and Damanhour Shipping Agency.

Source: Arab Finance Brokerage Company