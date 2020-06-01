CANDEN Marine Fuel Services Ltd Joins Glander International Bunkering Group

Effective June 1, 2020, CANDEN Marine Fuel Services Ltd. will become Glander International Bunkering (Montreal) Ltd as the 9th office in the brand’s global network.

CANDEN is an established and well-known service provider in Canada providing local bunker service expertise. The decision to merge into the Glander International Bunkering Group is strategically aimed at strengthening the company’s global presence.

Counter-party benefits

Elza Adamyan, Sales Manager of the new Canadian office said, “Moving into Glander International Bunkering will position us even stronger to meet demands and provide even higher levels of service for our clients. We are thrilled to integrate with Glander International Bunkering’s global teams of experts and long-term vision”.

The move will provide all counter-parties with the assurance of dealing with a worldwide brand that is well known and respected throughout the industry. Now customers will have the benefit of a one-stop service for their bunkering and lubricant needs globally. They will be able to tap into the benefits provided through large volume purchases combined with local expertise gathered from 9 offices spread around the world”.

Strong strategic position

CEO of Glander International Bunkering, Carsten Ladekjær said, “Glander International Bunkering has remained a strong business since its inception focusing on helping clients worldwide. With this expansion of our brand, we aim to combine our global leadership with CANDEN’s local expertise. Our move into Canada is exciting and will complement our North American bunkering operations and services effectively.”

The new office is located in Montreal and will be Glander International Bunkering’s second location in North America.

Source: Glander International Bunkering