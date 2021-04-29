Canopius Bolsters Marine War Risk Business With Senior Hire

Canopius Group, a leading global specialty (re)insurer, today announces the appointment of Nick Whitear as war risks underwriter with immediate effect. Whitear will be part of the global marine team based in London, headed up by the joint heads of marine, Charles Fernandez and Paul Hackett.

Whitear brings more than thirty years of industry experience, having held roles in a variety of commercial positions in leading mutual marine insurance clubs managed by Thomas Miller. Prior to joining Canopius, Whitear was the underwriting director at the UK War Risks Club, where he was responsible for the growth and development of the Club since 2015. Other past roles include marketing director at the UK P&I Club and underwriter at the TT Club.

Fernandez notes that Canopius is looking to become a leader in this profitable business class with the hire.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Nick, whose appointment will further bolster the expertise and experience of our global marine team. Canopius is committed to developing a significant marine war risks book that will complement our existing marine offering and broaden the support we provide to brokers and shipowners worldwide.”

Hackett said: “Nick is a fantastic addition to the team and his appointment will ensure that our proposition continues to develop, targeting a growth area that will ensure that we continue to support our brokers and clients.”

Whitear said: “I am relishing this opportunity to work with Charles, Paul and their team on developing a market leading facility for marine war risks. The skills and resources across the Canopius group creates the perfect platform for realising that ambition.”

Source: Canopius Group