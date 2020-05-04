Canyon Marine Appointed As Thordon Bearings’ New Engineering Service Distributor For US East Coast

Canyon Marine Solutions has been approved as an authorised distributor for Thordon Bearings, manufacturer of the award-winning water lubricated COMPAC propeller shaft bearing system.

The Virginia-based engineering firm will provide sales and engineering support to Thordon’s complete portfolio of marine bearing and seal products in the states of Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia.

Canyon Marine Solutions, which officially began representing the company on April 1st has already secured a major order for Thordon Bearings. The company will supply COMPAC propeller shaft bearings to the Marine Protector-class patrol vessels operated by the US Coast Guard.

These 87-foot (26.5m) ships are based on Damen’s Stan 2600 design and were delivered from Bollinger Shipyards facility in Lockport, Louisiana. Each boat in the 74-vessel fleet, named after a marine predator, has a propeller shaft diameter of 3.75” (95.5mm)

“Canyon has already validated our decision to add the company to our global network of distributors with this high value order,” said Scott Groves, Thordon Bearings’ Regional Manager, Americas. “It’s a great kick start for a new distributor.

“The US East Coast, and in particular the Tidewater area between the Suffolk Scarp and the Atlantic Ocean, is a significant maritime market for us and Canyon has hit the ground running. To service our customers’ requirements in the region, a full service, technical distributor was required, and Canyon Marine met all the criteria.

“Its board of directors have excellent marine engineering experience combined with an in-depth knowledge of the Tidewater area which will be invaluable to the customers that Canyon Marine will be serving. We are very excited to see what the future brings,” added Groves.

Canyon Marine Solutions co-founder and Director of Sales, Reece Fullerton, commented: “We are delighted that Thordon Bearings has the confidence in us to represent the company in this area. It is a huge honour to be part of the company and represent products I know work, solves problems and makes life easier for all those working on the water.”

Fullerton said the Tidewater area is unique in that the culture revolves around working and being on the water.

“There is lots of marine-related industry in the region. The US Navy and Coast Guard have a significant presence here, but there are also a lot of workboats and recreational vessels. There are a lot of opportunities here for Thordon Bearings.”

Fullerton and his partners aim to grow Canyon Marine Solutions and bring in other products that complement Thordon’s environmental vision. “We are all watermen here and Thordon’s vision of solving a maritime problem in a pollution-free way is something we really stand behind,” he said.

Canyon Marine will offer a full scope of technical services to Thordon customers, including machining and calculations, installations, commissioning and servicing.

VSP Technologies, Thordon’s previous distributor in the region, ceased representing Thordon on April 30th, following the completion of a hydro power plant project for which Thordon’s water lubricated bearings have been specified.

Source: Thordon Bearings