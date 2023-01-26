Capacity adjustment changes Far East Asia to Europe services

As a consequence of the forecasted reductions in global demand, Maersk is looking to balance the network accordingly.

Our overall goal remains to provide our customers with predictability and to ensure minimal disruption to their supply chain by supplying alternative routings and coverage for the affected vessel positions.

In order to give you as much visibility on the situation as possible, please see below for the latest scheduling details:

Our teams will continue to make sure customer impact is minimized by rebooking cargo to the remaining network in advance. We will, of course, communicate any further changes with you as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding, trust and cooperation. We look forward to continuing to serve your global logistics needs in the future.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your local customer service or sales representatives.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk