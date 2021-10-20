Capacity building for marine casualty investigations

The latest virtual regional train-the-trainer course to address the issue of underreporting of marine casualty investigations is underway (11- 29 October). The comprehensive online course involves participants from nine IMO Member States* in the Asia & Pacific region, with a view to increasing capacity to take on cases and thereby raise the rate of casualty reporting, in line with the mandatory Casualty Investigation Code.

Participants will cover everything from how to set up an investigation, to mandatory standards, identifying risk, learning theories, how to structure reports, and more – through a programme split into nine sections including a tailor-made case study:

What is a “Marine Casualty”?

Understanding the International Safety Management (ISM) Code & Risk

Marine Casualty Investigation & Analysis

Pedagogic aspect – how to train

Evidence

Human Elements

Country’s responsibilities

Reporting

The course is organized by IMO in cooperation with the World Maritime University (WMU), in partnership with Singapore and the Marine Accident Investigators’ International Forum (MAIIF). The course is part of a programme of action to improve the rate of reporting into marine casualties and incidents. The roll out of the course follows a pilot in November 2020.

*Bangladesh; Democratic Republic of Korea; India; Islamic Republic of Iran; Maldives; Pakistan; Singapore, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste

Source: International Maritime Organization (IMO)